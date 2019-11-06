After Cryptoqueen Fled, Bro Faced Death Threats, Jury Hears

Law360, New York (November 6, 2019, 6:09 PM EST) -- The brother of OneCoin founder Ruja Ignatova testified Wednesday that he got death threats after she disappeared in 2017, taking the stand as a Manhattan jury heard the feds' case against an ex-Locke Lord LLP partner charged with helping Ignatova, the so-called "Cryptoqueen," launder $400 million. The tale of betrayal came from cooperating witness Konstantin Ignatov, 33, during Mark S. Scott's trial before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos. Ignatov was arrested in Los Angeles in March, has pled guilty and is cooperating with Manhattan federal prosecutors. Scott, 51, is accused of helping Ignatova and others dupe banks and launder OneCoin investors' capital....

