Motorola Tells Jury Rival Needed Its Secrets To Make Radio

Law360, Chicago (November 7, 2019, 6:55 PM EST) -- Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. poached several of Motorola Solutions LLC's former engineers to make a competing two-way digital radio using decades' worth of stolen private product information and computer code, a lawyer for Motorola told an Illinois federal jury during opening statements Thursday.

Hytera used more than 10,000 confidential technical documents and "millions and millions" of lines of source code that had been lifted from Motorola Solutions' databases because the company knew it couldn't make a digital two-way radio on its own, Motorola's counsel, Adam Alper of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, told jurors. Hytera "grabbed it all, right down to even...

