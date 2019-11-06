Sports Group Exec Accused Of Leading Fake ICO

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 6:30 PM EST) -- The president of a global sports group was indicted in New York federal court Tuesday on charges of defrauding investors in the IGOBIT initial coin offering by lying about promised returns on investments in the digital assets and using funds for personal benefit. Asa Saint Clair, who as of Wednesday was still listed as president of the World Sports Alliance, was charged in an indictment obtained by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York with soliciting investments in the nonexistent IGOBIT digital token and claiming it was being developed by WSA. The WSA says it is an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS