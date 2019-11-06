Home Depot 'Flirts With Frivolity' In OT Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:11 PM EST) -- A California federal judge denied Home Depot’s bid to shake claims that its workdays were designed to avoid paying overtime, calling one argument from the retailer’s Akin Gump attorneys “purely repetitive” and saying another failed for “how closely it flirts with frivolity.” U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez in his order Tuesday denied summary judgment to Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. in the two consolidated cases alleging that the company ran afoul of California labor law, noting that it was the fourth such motion Home Depot brought in the past six years. While Home Depot contended that the motion was justified because...

