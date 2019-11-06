Voters Tackled Transit, Vehicle Taxes At The Ballot Box

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- U.S. voters considered a mixed bag of more than 100 transportation-related ballot initiatives on Tuesday, including proposals benefiting public transit projects and others that hampered state and local governments from raking in additional funds dedicated for transportation. Some state and local voters demonstrated a strong appetite for funding the redevelopment of aging roads, bridges, highways and other infrastructure by approving tax hikes and bond issuances, while other voters soundly rejected proposals that sought to fill state and local coffers with more funds for transportation. "When ballot measures on transportation investment are put on there in a very straightforward fashion, they're generally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS