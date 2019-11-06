Judge Threatens To Jail Copyright Atty Over No-Show Excuse

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 4:08 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge is threatening to have embattled copyright attorney Richard Liebowitz arrested if he cannot prove that he’s telling the truth about a death in the family that caused him to skip a hearing. After six months of demanding that Liebowitz provide a death certificate to rebut her suspicion that he is not being “candid,” U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel on Friday held the lawyer in contempt and ordered that he appear in court next week to explain why he should not be “incarcerated until such time as he complies.” “Failure to appear as directed will subject Mr....

