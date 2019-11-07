NY Drivers Claim Transpo Worker Status In New Uber Pay Suit

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 7:37 PM EST) -- More than 96,000 New York drivers are banking on the Federal Arbitration Act's exemption for transportation workers to advance a new suit alleging Uber shortchanged drivers by deducting inflated ride-hailing taxes and service fees from their fares. Drivers Levon Aleksanian, Sonam Lama and Harjit Khatra, who launched a proposed class action challenging Uber Technologies Inc.'s pay practices in New York federal court Wednesday, insist they fit the definition of transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce who are exempt from having to arbitrate any of their claims. The drivers, backed by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, have accused Uber of systematically deducting...

