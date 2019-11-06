Insurer Faces Bad-Faith Suit Over $267M Robocall Judgment

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 11:43 PM EST) -- Consumers who won a $267 million award over a debt collector's robocalls have now sued the company's insurer, telling a San Francisco federal court on Tuesday that an XL America unit — and its approved defense counsel — hung the debt collector out to dry by failing to settle within policy limits for as little as $60,000. Debt collector Rash Curtis & Associates believes it has strong claims against XL unit Indian Harbor Insurance Co. over a settlement negotiation saga that took place from late 2016 through to mid-2018, long before the 2019 trial and judgment. The complaint claims that Ellis...

