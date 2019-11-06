Alsup Floats Embedding Data Breach Monitor At Facebook

Law360, San Francisco (November 6, 2019, 9:57 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup slammed Facebook on Wednesday for allowing millions of users’ personal data to be stolen, asking the social media giant why he shouldn’t certify a proposed class action by users and musing aloud about embedding a data breach monitor inside Facebook. “Consumers have got to have a remedy against the Facebooks of the world,” said Judge Alsup, who himself had personal data stolen in an unrelated 2015 data breach at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. Judge Alsup scolded Facebook for assuring the public that it is working hard to protect users’ data, but “then when you don’t,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS