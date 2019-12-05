4 Ways Tribal Nations Can Leverage Opportunity Zones

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 5:07 PM EST) -- The opportunity zone program, a community development program created out of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017,[1] presents the largest potential capital equity infusion into tribal nations in the history of the United States. With an estimated $6 trillion of unrealized capital gains in the U.S. stock market, the legislation could transform development in these designated areas. Consider that almost 8,700 census tracts have been approved as designated opportunity zones, more than 300 of which are in Indian Country, according to the Native American Finance Officers Association. The opportunity zone program presents tribal nations with the opportunity to attract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS