2nd Circ. Won't Revive Eaton Stockholders' Spinoff Fraud Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 7:54 PM EST) -- Shareholders of Eaton Corp. alleging the company defrauded investors regarding the tax consequences of selling its auto parts business suffered another loss Wednesday when a Second Circuit panel affirmed a New York federal court's decision dismissing their suit. The proposed class of shareholders, led by the South Carolina Retirement Systems Group Trust, failed to show that the company intentionally misled them about the possibility of spinning off its auto parts business tax free after its 2012 merger with Ireland-based electrical products manufacturer Cooper Industries PLC, the panel ruled in a summary opinion. For the suit to succeed, the plaintiffs must show...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS