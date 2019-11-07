Airlines Exempt From Ill. Biometric Laws: American Airlines

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 10:43 PM EST) -- American Airlines told an Illinois federal court Wednesday that a ruling in a separate case cited by a proposed class of employees suing the airline is "readily distinguishable" from the suit it faces over its biometric timekeeping system, saying the railroads at issue in that case are not subject to the intensive security measures airports are. The airline contends in its bid to dismiss the case that because the proposed class action challenging its use of biometric information as a security measure at airports relates to airline services, it is preempted by the Airline Deregulation Act. But in a brief filed...

