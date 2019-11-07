Texas Wrong Venue For Navy SEAL's Fee Suit, Calif. Atty Says

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 10:50 PM EST) -- A California attorney asked a Texas federal court to toss a malpractice suit accusing him of jacking up his defense fees for a Navy SEAL acquitted of murder, arguing that the court doesn’t have the authority to rule on the claims. Phillip Stackhouse told the court in a Wednesday brief that he doesn’t have enough ties to Texas for the court to rule on Edward R. Gallagher’s suit over the enforceability of a contract for legal representation, a contract that Stackhouse said doesn't involve him but rather another of Gallagher’s attorneys. The proper venue for the suit is California, where Stackhouse lives and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS