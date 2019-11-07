Wells Fargo Calls Tribal Casino Bonus A Loan Dodge

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 4:01 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo has told a New York state court that the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians of California shelled out a bonus to tribal members only to avoid having to make a payment on a $250 million loan for its casino. The bank asked the court Wednesday for an additional preliminary injunction to force the tribe to make the payment, saying the bonus plan for tribal members working at the Chukchansi Gold Casino and Resort came on top of the tribe’s alleged "sham refinancing scheme,” which the bank argued in its July complaint was also devised to avoid making loan payments....

