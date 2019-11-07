Biogen Owes $6M For Firing Over FCA Reporting, Sex Bias

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Seattle federal jury awarded nearly $6 million Wednesday to a former senior salesperson for biotech company Biogen, finding it punished the territory manager for reporting possible Medicare fraud as well as for being female. The jury found that the biotech company discriminated against Danita Erickson, a senior territorial business manager for Washington state and Alaska. In December 2017, Erickson said, she reported an apparent effort by a sales colleague to sell a multiple sclerosis drug to a doctor for an off-label use, a sales practice that is illegal. Rather than stop the effort, the company lashed back at Erickson, her...

