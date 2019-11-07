T-Mobile-Sprint Deal Critics ‘Ignore Benefits,’ DOJ Says

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 7:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice assailed critics of its deal clearing T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint on Wednesday, telling a D.C. federal judge reviewing the settlement that adequate safeguards exist to ensure the combination doesn’t harm consumers. Divesting Sprint’s prepaid mobile business, along with some spectrum holdings, to Dish will help ensure the satellite TV provider is up to the task of becoming a new fourth nationwide wireless provider, the DOJ maintained, arguing that the threat of billions of dollars in financial penalties for missing network buildout deadlines stands as sufficient incentive. Critics weighing in on the Tunney Act proceeding mulling the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS