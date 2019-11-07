Esports Gamer Can’t Dodge $20M FaZe Clan Contract Suit

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 1:59 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge won’t let an esports star escape a $20 million suit alleging he broke his contract with FaZe Clan Inc., saying the contract’s forum selection clause correctly places the court in the Empire State. In an order signed last week and filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said the motion to dismiss by Fortnite player and social media celebrity Turner Tenney “appears to be an obvious attempt by defendant to avoid a binding and enforceable forum selection clause.” Tenney moved to dismiss or stay under the Colorado River Water Conservation District v. United States doctrine,...

