In A Trade War, Everyone Loses

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 2:37 PM EST) -- Classical economist David Ricardo's theory that free trade encourages countries to specialize in the production of certain goods, leading to higher overall growth has been the dominant theory about trade for centuries. Today, however, public support for free trade is shrinking and the long-standing political consensus that trade liberalization is beneficial is under attack. The U.S. in particular has recently shifted toward protectionism by imposing tariffs and continuously threatening its largest trading partners, in particular the European Union and China. But Brexit, too, is in part driven by a protectionist attitude. Although the U.K. intends to enter into free trade agreements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS