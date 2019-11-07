Judge Skeptical Facebook Can Shield Data From Mass. Probe

Law360, Boston (November 7, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- Facebook will likely have to turn over more data tied to Cambridge Analytica, the firm that harvested data from millions of users for the Trump campaign, to Massachusetts' attorney general after a judge on Thursday expressed skepticism of the company's argument that the data is privileged. Judge Brian Davis in Boston's Business Litigation Session said during a hearing that his reading of precedent set by the state's Supreme Judicial Court suggests any information that would have been discovered even without the threat of legal action is not shielded. The conclusion could unearth information tied to thousands of apps suspected of misusing...

