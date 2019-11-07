Ex-Uber Exec Asks Gov't To Clarify Claims In Google Dispute

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 10:50 PM EST) -- Former Uber executive Anthony Levandowski on Wednesday requested clarification on prosecutors' claims he stole self-driving car trade secrets from Google, arguing the government hasn't provided enough detail "to identify the precise trade secrets" he purportedly stole. Levandowski's motion, filed in California federal court, comes about a week after U.S. District Judge William Alsup expressed concerns the alleged trade secrets weren't laid out with enough specificity, cautioning prosecutors that generally speaking at least half of what people claim are trade secrets do not qualify as such under the law. In Wednesday's motion for a bill of particulars, Levandowski slammed the government for...

