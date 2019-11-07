9th Circ. Denies Cleaning Co.'s Bid To Revisit Dynamex

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 10:35 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday denied a cleaning company's request for it to rehear its ruling that the California Supreme Court's Dynamex decision applies to franchises, rejecting the company's assertion that the appeals court shouldn't have ruled on certain aspects of the landmark decision before receiving clarification from the high court. The three-judge panel issued a unanimous ruling against Jan-Pro's petition for a rehearing, and also denied its request for an en banc rehearing. "The full court has been advised of the petition for rehearing en banc and no judge of the court has requested a vote on the petition for rehearing...

