Nuclear Exec Left Paper Trail Of Bribery Scheme, Feds Say

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:13 PM EST) -- The former president of a nuclear logistics company accused of fraudulently securing transportation contracts from a Russian uranium supplier discussed bribes in emails with a Russian official and wired him cash, expert witnesses for the government testified Thursday. Prosecutors called FBI special agent Charles Butcher, FBI forensic accountant Craig Kolodjeski and Sandy Spring Bank employee Jessica Johnson as witnesses before a Maryland federal jury to bolster their case against Mark Lambert, the former co-president of Transport Logistics International Inc. Butcher, who investigates violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, said emails show Lambert speaking with TLI co-president Daren Condrey and Russian official...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS