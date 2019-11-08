Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fusion GPS Target Says Judge Should 'Resign From Bench'

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 11:06 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge overseeing a human rights activist's suit over an alleged smear campaign run by Fusion GPS should "resign from the bench" and run for Congress, the activist told the Second Circuit, saying the judge was ignoring the law and enacting his own policy on racketeering claims.

Thor Halvorssen, founder and CEO of the Human Rights Foundation, accused U.S. District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano of substituting his own policy for the one enacted by Congress when he dismissed a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy claim against the research firm and Venezuelan energy company Derwick Associates....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®