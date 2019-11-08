Fusion GPS Target Says Judge Should 'Resign From Bench'

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 11:06 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge overseeing a human rights activist's suit over an alleged smear campaign run by Fusion GPS should "resign from the bench" and run for Congress, the activist told the Second Circuit, saying the judge was ignoring the law and enacting his own policy on racketeering claims. Thor Halvorssen, founder and CEO of the Human Rights Foundation, accused U.S. District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano of substituting his own policy for the one enacted by Congress when he dismissed a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy claim against the research firm and Venezuelan energy company Derwick Associates....

