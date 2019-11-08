Uber Says Mass. Driver's Classification Suit Belongs In Calif.

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 5:00 PM EST) -- Uber has asked a Massachusetts federal judge to transfer to California a proposed class action alleging the ride-hailing giant misclassified drivers as independent contractors and shorted their pay and tips, saying the drivers’ contracts establish the Golden State as the forum for disputes. Uber Technologies Inc. filed a motion Thursday to send lead plaintiff John Capriole's suit to California, insisting that he agreed to a valid and enforceable forum selection clause when he signed up to drive for the ride-hailing giant in March 2016. “Having voluntarily entered the services agreement, plaintiff cannot easily escape its terms,” Uber argued. “A forum selection...

