SEC's Cognizant Bribe Suit May Mean Differing Rulings

Law360, Newark (November 8, 2019, 4:44 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge expressed concerns over the risk of inconsistent rulings Friday if he lets a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit against the former president and chief legal officer of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. over an alleged bribery scheme move forward amid a related criminal case. During a hearing in Newark, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer raised that possibility in addressing a bid by federal prosecutors to stay the SEC action against former President Gordon Coburn and former Chief Legal Officer Steven E. Schwartz until the criminal case is resolved. Judge Hammer pointed to a scenario in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS