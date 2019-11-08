NY Tribe Must Pay $255M Arbitration Award To State

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge ruled Friday that the Seneca Nation is on the hook for over $255 million in unpaid casino revenue under its state gaming compact, saying an arbitration panel hadn’t ignored the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act in awarding the money to New York. The federally recognized Seneca Nation had asked the court to overturn an April ruling by an American Arbitration Association panel majority requiring the tribe to make revenue-sharing payments to New York for 2017 and 2018. The tribe said the panel showed “manifest disregard” for IGRA because it didn’t require approval from the U.S. Secretary of the...

