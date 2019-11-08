Pile Of Docs Ties Ex-BigLaw Atty To OneCoin’s ‘Cryptoqueen’

Law360, New York (November 8, 2019, 5:16 PM EST) -- Prosecutors showed a Manhattan jury dozens of documents tying former Locke Lord LLP partner Mark S. Scott to OneCoin founder Ruja Ignatova, also known as “Cryptoqueen,” on Friday in their $400 million money laundering case as a British investment pro told jurors that the ties were neither affirmatively disclosed nor actively disguised. A small blizzard of email, letters, business plans and other evidence was shown jurors at a rapid clip as a first week of Scott’s trial on charges of scheming with Ignatova to launder money and defraud banks came to a close before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos. ...

