DOJ Wants To Close T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Review

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 10:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice moved for final judgment to clear its settlement allowing T-Mobile to buy Sprint, according to a motion filed Friday in D.C. federal court, just two days after the agency assailed concerns from critics of the deal over potential harm to consumers. In an eight-page motion, the DOJ said the federal government had complied with all requirements of the Tunney Act by publishing a notice for the submission of written comments related to the deal and keeping the submission period open for 60 days. After receiving 32 comments, the government responded Wednesday, including to comments from critics concerned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS