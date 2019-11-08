WeWork, Execs Hit With Derivative Suit After SoftBank Rescue

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 10:53 PM EST) -- A proposed class of minority shareholders has sued WeWork and the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp., as well as executives at both companies, alleging they are shortchanging the minority shareholders with the execs' "self-interested transactions" as the workspace sharing company flounders. The minority investors, led by Natalie Sojka, filed a derivative suit in California court on Nov. 4, alleging that WeWork, formally known as the We Co., has been "ruined" by founder and ex-CEO Adam Neumann and others. Moreover, they say, Neumann and SoftBank are actually profiting from the mismanagement of the company. "Neumann has recently abused his control of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS