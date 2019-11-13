Revenue Sharing Allowed In Indian Gaming Pacts, Calif. Says

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:34 PM EST) -- States can impose tax-like revenue sharing fees on Native American gambling proceeds and are not prohibited by federal law from including the issue in negotiations with state tribes over gambling agreements, the California government has told a federal court. The tribes, led by the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, have argued that the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, or IGRA, limits states to a set of topics they may negotiate in gambling agreements with Native American tribes, but the tribes interpret the act narrowly, the California government said Tuesday in asking the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of...

