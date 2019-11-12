Class Seeks Partial Win In JPMorgan 401(k) ERISA Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:42 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase 401(k) plan participants have urged a New York federal judge to give them a partial win in their class action claiming their retirement savings were mismanaged, saying the committee that oversaw plan investments failed to properly assess affiliated funds in the plan. On Monday, the class moved for partial summary judgment on liability on its claims that the plan’s investment committee didn’t properly manage plan investments and that a separate committee that picks who sits on the investment committee didn’t adequately oversee plan fiduciaries. For one thing, the class, which includes more than a quarter-million participants, said there wasn’t...

