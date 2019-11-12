Fowler White Adds 2 Fla. Attorneys To Maritime Practice

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:20 PM EST) -- Fowler White Burnett PA has hired two experienced civil litigators with backgrounds in appellate and trial-level maritime and admiralty matters to serve as shareholders in its maritime practice group located in Florida, the law firm said. Florida lawyers Cameron Eubanks and Victor J. Pelaez, both formerly of Mase Mebane & Briggs PA, have joined Fowler White as the law firm marks its 76th year of operation with one of the state’s longest-standing maritime practice groups, according to a Nov. 6 statement. “Cameron and Victor have impressive backgrounds and a commitment to excellence that will immediately bolster our maritime practice group,” group...

