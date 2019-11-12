Amazon Asks For Redo In $2.5M Shipping Stiffing Case

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 9:54 PM EST) -- Amazon on Monday requested a new trial after it was hit with a $2.47 million verdict for failing to pay a shipping company, claiming the Washington federal judge presiding over the case provided jurors with a de facto verdict before deliberation started. Amazon Fulfillment Services claims the verdict for Texas-based shipper Central Freight Lines Inc. was not grounded in fact, but was based on improper jury instructions by U.S. District Judge James L. Robart. The retail giant says the judge failed to explain the difference between a contract policing an act and being silent on it and that he made many...

