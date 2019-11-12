Jury Awards $1M In Attorneys' Friendship-Ending Fee Dispute

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 4:44 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal jury on Friday weighed in on a falling-out between a litigator and his longtime tax attorney friend over their contingency fee arrangement in an IRS whistleblower action, finding the litigator's 20% cut to be valid and that the tax attorney must pay out nearly $990,000. The Atlanta jury deliberated for less than an hour following a five-day trial before returning with a verdict in favor of Paul Roman, agreeing with him that his onetime friend and client Gregory Bryant had agreed to their contingency fee arrangement. The jury also found that Bryant had acted in bad faith or...

