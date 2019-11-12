2nd Circ. Won't Revive Ex-NBA Player's Pension Fight

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 3:02 PM EST) -- A former Seattle SuperSonics player failed to convince the Second Circuit that the NBA's pension plan shortchanged him by paying out his benefits on an accelerated timeline, with the appeals court on Tuesday concluding he filed the suit "at least 10 years too late." In a three-page summary order, a three-judge panel agreed with a New York federal judge that the six-year statute of limitations on Zaid Abdul-Aziz's Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims began ticking when his retirement benefits ran out in 2001. Given the fact that Abdul-Aziz filed his ERISA suit in 2017, the panel said the claims were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS