Microsoft To Comply With Calif. Data Privacy Law Nationwide

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 4:40 PM EST) -- Microsoft will follow California's landmark online privacy law nationwide when it goes into effect next year, the company announced Monday while also calling on Congress to reinvigorate efforts to pass comprehensive national privacy legislation. The California Consumer Privacy Act is the first in the nation to give consumers the right to find out what data online businesses such as Google and Facebook hold about them. Consumers can also request that the data be deleted and opt out of the sale of that information under the law. “CCPA marks an important step toward providing people with more robust control over their data...

