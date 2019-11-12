Qualcomm Class Fights DOJ Bid To Argue At 9th Circ.

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:28 PM EST) -- Consumers have urged the Ninth Circuit not to allow the U.S. Justice Department to appear for oral arguments as Qualcomm appeals the certification of a class estimated to include 250 million U.S. phone buyers, saying the government has no interest in the case. Cellphone buyers suing for overages allegedly stemming from Qualcomm's anti-competitive licensing practices are fighting the chipmaker's appeal of U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh's September 2018 class certification ruling. The DOJ weighed in on the appeal in June, arguing that the lower court wrongly applied California law to a nationwide class, and it asked Friday for permission to appear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS