Qualcomm Class Fights DOJ Bid To Argue At 9th Circ.

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:28 PM EST) -- Consumers have urged the Ninth Circuit not to allow the U.S. Justice Department to appear for oral arguments as Qualcomm appeals the certification of a class estimated to include 250 million U.S. phone buyers, saying the government has no interest in the case.

Cellphone buyers suing for overages allegedly stemming from Qualcomm's anti-competitive licensing practices are fighting the chipmaker's appeal of U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh's September 2018 class certification ruling. The DOJ weighed in on the appeal in June, arguing that the lower court wrongly applied California law to a nationwide class, and it asked Friday for permission to appear...

