NY Judge Makes Criminal Referral After Axing Woori Bank Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 9:32 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has reached out to the Manhattan U.S. attorney in connection with a now-dismissed lawsuit that alleged a major South Korean bank stole €8 billion ($8.73 billion), flagging what he said might have been fraud and other related misconduct by the bank's accuser. In a letter dated Friday to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman of New York's Southern District, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman alerted prosecutors to his suspicions that Nevada-based investment company AJ Energy LLC filed forged materials in support of its 2018 suit against Woori Bank. AJ Energy's suit alleged Woori intercepted two transfers of billions...

