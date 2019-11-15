Suspension And Debarment: FY 2019 By The Numbers

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 5:06 PM EST) -- It is that time of year again. With full fiscal year 2019 suspension and debarment data available in the System for Award Management, or SAM, it is time to dive into those numbers and understand the current state of the federal suspension and debarment system. Curiously, the government committee in charge of coordinating suspension and debarment actions, the Interagency Suspension and Debarment Committee, or ISDC, just released its report of federal suspension and debarment activity from the prior year, FY 2018. But there is no need to wait another year to understand FY 2019 activity. Rather, as has been the case...

