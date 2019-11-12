Sinclair, Mar-A-Lago Member Settle Suit Over 'Spy' Report

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 5:34 PM EST) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has reached a settlement to resolve a $50 million defamation lawsuit from a Chinese billionaire who is a member of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club over a news report detailing allegations that he is a spy for China. A Florida federal judge issued an order Tuesday staying the case and terminating all pending motions, including Sinclair's motion to dismiss, a day after plaintiff Guo Wengui gave notice to the court that the parties have reached a deal. Details of the agreement were not immediately available Tuesday. The Aug. 2 complaint was one of several that Guo, who...

