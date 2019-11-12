Manafort's 'Evil' Ex-Son-In-Law Gets 9 Years For Fraud

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 10:19 PM EST) -- Paul Manafort’s former son-in-law, who "revels in cheating others," was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for scamming investors out of $6.7 million while out on bond after copping to another real estate fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. In addition to serving the time, Jeffrey Yohai was ordered to pay back $6.7 million in restitution by California U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr., who described Yohai during his sentencing late Friday as having “an evil mind.” The West Hollywood, California, resident orchestrated a series of real estate, loan and other fraudulent schemes that targeted investors and...

