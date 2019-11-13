Disney Rips 'False' Disability Claims In 'Plagiarized' Complaint

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:12 PM EST) -- A group of Disney fans filed a copy-and-pasted complaint containing made-up claims that the company behind Disney-themed amusement parks has discriminated against them based on their disabilities, the entertainment giant told a California federal court on Tuesday. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc. asked the court to impose sanctions and permanently throw out the case brought by three people who claimed they had suffered discrimination stemming from the company’s policies for accommodating individuals with disabilities. The case was “built on fraud,” Disney said, claiming the plaintiffs’ attorney “plagiarized” significant chunks of the complaint from a different case relating to autistic...

