ADA Braille Gift Card Claims Shouldn't Gain Traction In NY

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 4:57 PM EST) -- Over the past few weeks, a handful of plaintiffs and their counsel, Gottlieb & Associates, filed more than 130 putative class actions in the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York. All of the nearly identical complaints name retailers and restaurant chains as the defendants and articulate the same novel theory: that the businesses’ failure to offer gift cards in Braille — focusing specifically on the names of the businesses and the denominations of the gift cards — violates Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the New York State Human Rights Law and the New York City Human Rights...

