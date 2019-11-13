Seyfarth Can Escape Tax Shelter RICO Suit, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 8:00 PM EST) -- An insurance executive failed to make a racketeering case against Seyfarth Shaw LLP over bad tax shelter advice, the Seventh Circuit has ruled in partly affirming a lower court's dismissal of the suit because the executive didn’t prove ongoing fraud. In a 2-1 decision issued Tuesday, the appeals court said Steven Menzies failed to establish that the alleged fraud was part of a criminal enterprise because he did not show that the faulty advice was part of a pattern of conduct under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act. The ruling upheld an Illinois federal court’s September 2018 decision. The panel...

