5th Circ. Won't Rehear $298M Verdict Against Mortgage Cos.

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:40 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit declined to revisit a $298 million judgment arising from federal loan insurance fraud during the mortgage crisis, after two mortgage loan companies claimed the original appeals panel twisted a causation standard. Tuesday's order denied a petition for rehearing en banc filed by Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corp., Allied Home Mortgage Corp. and executive Jim Hodge after a federal jury previously found the companies made Federal Housing Administration insurance claims on nearly 1,200 loans that prosecutors said were never eligible for such insurance. The short, per curiam order said no judge or member of the panel requested that the...

