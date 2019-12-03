House OKs Citizenship Fix For Kids Of Overseas Personnel

Law360, Washington (December 3, 2019, 6:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives easily passed a bipartisan bill Tuesday that would ensure automatic citizenship for children born abroad to U.S. troops, diplomats and other personnel working for the government. The measure would clarify that children born abroad to U.S. troops, diplomats and other government employees don't need to establish U.S. residency to secure citizenship. It would roll back a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy change that took effect in October. Although it has a narrow impact, it caused widespread confusion and concern. The new USCIS guidance requires American parents to apply for citizenship for their foreign-born kids under a...

