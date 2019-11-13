Pepsi Didn't Steal Super Bowl Ad, Judge Says

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 1:50 PM EST) -- Pepsi won a ruling Wednesday ending a copyright lawsuit that claimed it stole the idea for a Super Bowl commercial from an ad agency’s unused pitch, a decision that said the two had “few, if any similarities.” The ruling shot down infringement accusations from ad agency Betty Inc. that Pepsi copied a rejected pitch when it created “The Joy of Dance,” a history-themed ad starring Janelle Monae that aired during the Super Bowl in 2016. In the decision, U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti said that the final ad was substantially different from the agency’s proposal in every important creative category....

