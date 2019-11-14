2 Firms Get $3M Payday In Google, Huawei Faulty Phone Suit

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 2:39 PM EST) -- Two law firms will be walking away with $3 million of the $9.75 million deal they negotiated with Google and Huawei to end claims that the companies sold faulty smartphones prone to battery and startup issues. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman blessed the deal with final approval Tuesday, granting Girard Sharp LLP and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP’s request for 30% of the total settlement fund. Attorney fees in class actions normally start at 25% of the settlement fund, but Judge Freeman said the legal skill the class counsel exhibited, paired with the fight that opposing counsel put up,...

