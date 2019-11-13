Clinic Wants NFL Benefits Suit Back In Ill. For Appeal

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 5:20 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge said Wednesday that he would take steps to return to Chicago a clinic's suit alleging the NFL directed Cigna to deny claims the clinic submitted for retired players' medical care, but he's unsure whether he still has authority over the case after transferring it to Texas. During a hearing, clinic Advanced Physicians SC, described a procedural pickle: U.S. District Judge Manish Shah transferred the case to Texas without resolving a motion to dismiss, but the clinic wants the Seventh Circuit to review the order. Without a final order from the judge who's obligated to follow Seventh Circuit...

