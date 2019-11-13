Purdue Claimants Oppose Payment Of Settling States' Costs

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:20 PM EST) -- Unsecured creditors and individual claimants in the Purdue Pharma Chapter 11 are asking a New York bankruptcy judge to deny the company permission to pay the legal bills of a group of states that reached a tentative deal with the drugmaker. In motions filed Tuesday, the unsecured creditors' committee and a group of individual plaintiffs suing Purdue over its opioid sales argued Purdue's proposal would unfairly and unnecessarily saddle the estate with millions in legal bills without imposing any obligations on the settling states. "The debtors ignore the true gravity of the events that gave rise to the multitude of lawsuits...

